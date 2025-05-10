MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 61,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HDSN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

