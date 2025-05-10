MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,543 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 871,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 409,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 310,800 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 477,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,686 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTYX opened at $1.24 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

