MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,797 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 220,579 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Acacia Research by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,038,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $361.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

