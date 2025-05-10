MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 888,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,979,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 189,414 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

