MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 14,227 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Getty Images by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Getty Images by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $264,202.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,449.76. The trade was a 8.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $39,410.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,587.44. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,668 shares of company stock valued at $480,536. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GETY. Benchmark cut their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

NYSE GETY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

