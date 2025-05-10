MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,054 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

