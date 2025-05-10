MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,109 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 958,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 183,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVIR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

