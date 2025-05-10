MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,692 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19. Absci Co. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

