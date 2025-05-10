Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 111.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NIC stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,868.68. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $364,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,452.40. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

