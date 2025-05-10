NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 742,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.