NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

