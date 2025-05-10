Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 638.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.