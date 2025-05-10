Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 964.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,912 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,916,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,409.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 671,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 651,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 151,564 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 114,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,230,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $37.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

