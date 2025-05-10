Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pet Valu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Pet Valu stock opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of C$22.53 and a 12-month high of C$30.74.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

