Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,611 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,200,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.