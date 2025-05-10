Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 198.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 101.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Powell Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWL opened at $174.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

