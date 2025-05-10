Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Premier alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Premier by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 464,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Premier by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,306 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.68 and a beta of 0.54. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -840.00%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.