Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,334 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 87,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JBSS opened at $61.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $712.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John B. Sanfilippo & Son
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.