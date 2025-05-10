Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,424 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

WLY opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

