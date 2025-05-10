Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of NCR Voyix worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYX. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in NCR Voyix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 966.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 663,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 400,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

VYX stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several brokerages have commented on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

