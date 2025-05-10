Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,208 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.