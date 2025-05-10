Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 7,957 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Adeia worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adeia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adeia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

