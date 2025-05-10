Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Informatica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,265,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Informatica by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Informatica by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295,801 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.62.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $18.98 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 632.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

