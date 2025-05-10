Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 116,295 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.63 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

