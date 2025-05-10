Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $10,362,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 206,411 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 63,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $22.61 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

