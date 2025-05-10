Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.86. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

