Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.23 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,800,000 after purchasing an additional 461,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Empire State Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,904.84. This trade represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

