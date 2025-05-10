Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.27 Million Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,162.47. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.25 and a beta of 1.14.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.