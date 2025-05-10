Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.29 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.22. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

