Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,552,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,798,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,100,000 after buying an additional 240,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 564,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 337,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.88. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

