Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chewy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chewy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chewy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,566.80. This represents a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $422,743. This represents a 40.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,605 shares of company stock worth $3,872,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

