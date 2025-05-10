Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Playtika worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Playtika by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 114,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 93,573 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Playtika by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 96,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTK opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

