Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.87% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1,289.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 154,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 437,600 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,514.24. This represents a 50.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Combs purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares in the company, valued at $331,284.87. The trade was a 26.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 822,500 shares of company stock valued at $568,475. Insiders own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

