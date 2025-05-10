Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,390 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 801.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.93.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

