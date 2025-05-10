Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,218 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 0.36. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,935.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $77,023.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,779.36. The trade was a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

