Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.41. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $47,287.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.