Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,935. The trade was a 66.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBI opened at $9.28 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

