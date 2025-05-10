Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Posted by on May 10th, 2025

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIFree Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,935. The trade was a 66.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBI opened at $9.28 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $493.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

