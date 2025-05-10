Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,358 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Concentrix by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,232.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $4,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,541. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $1,428,622.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,424.24. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,481,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC opened at $53.33 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

