Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,736 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

HHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on HHH

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.