Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 69,356 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Verint Systems worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,425. The trade was a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNT opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

