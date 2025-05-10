Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.6 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

