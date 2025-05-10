ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,811,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

