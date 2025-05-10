Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.2 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.25.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

