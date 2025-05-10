Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $468,000 Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Get Rumble alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rumble by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 663.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. Rumble’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUM

Rumble Profile

(Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.