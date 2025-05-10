Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Stock

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

PET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Shares of TSE:PET opened at C$30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.77. Pet Valu has a twelve month low of C$22.53 and a twelve month high of C$30.74.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

