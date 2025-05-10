Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 142,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 4,564.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,092 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 274,933 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 target price on Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Ring Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.85 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Insider Activity at Ring Energy

In other news, Director John A. Crum bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,743.75. The trade was a 9.73 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 200,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,966,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,338.32. This represents a 7.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

