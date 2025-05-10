Seaport Res Ptn Expects Reduced Earnings for Regal Rexnord

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.63.

RRX opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.4% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

