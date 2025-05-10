Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1,884.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Promethos Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 197,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 325,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.