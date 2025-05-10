Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,068,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after acquiring an additional 625,044 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $8,891,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $8,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $21.57 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

