SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,704,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $31.65 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

